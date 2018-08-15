Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Ejected following altercation with Nick Hundley

Puig was ejected in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game against the Giants after swiping at Nick Hundley during an argument at the plate.

Puig fouled a pitch off himself, and was visibly frustrated, at which point Hundley said something and then Puig took a swing at Hundley. Both players were ejected. Puig was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to getting tossed. He could be hit with a short suspension following this dustup.