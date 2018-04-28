Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Exits with apparent injury

Puig left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants with an apparent injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Puig crashed into the wall in the first inning and then fouled a ball off his leg in the second. It's unclear exactly what the injury is, but he looked shaken up after the collision.

