Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Exits with apparent injury
Puig left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants with an apparent injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Puig crashed into the wall in the first inning and then fouled a ball off his leg in the second. It's unclear exactly what the injury is, but he looked shaken up after the collision.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...