Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Expected to miss 'a few weeks'

Puig will likely miss at least a few weeks with a Grade 1 oblique strain, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic Puig will only miss a few weeks, although he could easily miss up to a month. With Puig on the shelf, Andrew Toles and Enrique Hernandez should expect to see more starts in the outfield, with Matt Kemp taking over in right.

More News
Our Latest Stories