Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Expected to rest Wednesday
Puig is expected to sit out Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
It appears that manager Dave Roberts wants to make sure Puig is fresh for the Dodgers' weekend series against the Giants, as Puig will also have the chance to rest on Thursday's scheduled day off. Over his first three games, Puig has gone 0-for-9 at the plate. Should Puig end up resting Wednesday, look for Enrique Hernandez to start in right field.
