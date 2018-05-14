Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Finally hits first homer

Puig went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

He connected with a Luis Castillo fastball for his first long ball of the season (sixth extra-base hit in 103 at-bats). Since returning from an ankle injury earlier in the week, Puig is 4-for-15 with four strikeouts. The 27-year-old figures to continue starting in right field close to every day.