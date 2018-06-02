Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Four-hit game with home run
Puig went 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.
Puig's home run -- his sixth of the year -- came off reliever Chris Rusin in the ninth inning. This was Puig's first four-hit game and his seventh multi-hit game on the year. The outfielder is hitting .247/.311/.425 with 14 extra-base hits and five stolen bases on the year, resulting in a serviceable yet not overly impressive stat line.
