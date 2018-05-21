Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Gets breather Monday

Puig is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig has been heating up lately, batting .286/.400/.905 with four homers over his last seven games (25 plate appearances), but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks after starting nine of the previous 11 contests in right field. The Dodgers will go with Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp (from left to right) in their outfield in his stead.