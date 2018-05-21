Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Gets breather Monday
Puig is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Puig has been heating up lately, batting .286/.400/.905 with four homers over his last seven games (25 plate appearances), but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks after starting nine of the previous 11 contests in right field. The Dodgers will go with Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp (from left to right) in their outfield in his stead.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...