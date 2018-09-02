Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Gets breather Sunday
Puig is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Puig will head to the bench after four straight starts, paving the way for Enrique Hernandez to pick up a start in right field. Since being reinstated from the disabled list July 28, Puig is hitting .247 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 27 games.
