Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Gets breather Tuesday

Puig is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Puig will receive what appears to be a well-deserved breather after starting the last four games and slashing .471/.500/.1.353 with five homers and nine RBI over that stretch. Matt Kemp will draw a start in right field in this one, batting fifth.

