Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Gets breather Tuesday

Puig is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig will get the day off after starting seven straight games, going 9-for-30 (.300) with a pair of homers over that stretch. In his place, Curtis Granderson will slide over to right field, with Andre Ethier drawing the start in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast