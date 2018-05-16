Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Goes deep again

Puig went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

It was Puig's second homer in as many games after failing to go deep in his previous 28 contests. The 27-year-old has been batting eighth since returning from the disabled list May 9, possibly in an effort to recreate his eight-hole magic from last season following a slow start at the plate. While it appears to have worked in the interim, manager Dave Roberts may have to consider moving his slugging outfielder back up in the order in an effort to spark what has been an underperforming Dodger offense.