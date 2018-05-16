Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Goes deep again
Puig went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.
It was Puig's second homer in as many games after failing to go deep in his previous 28 contests. The 27-year-old has been batting eighth since returning from the disabled list May 9, possibly in an effort to recreate his eight-hole magic from last season following a slow start at the plate. While it appears to have worked in the interim, manager Dave Roberts may have to consider moving his slugging outfielder back up in the order in an effort to spark what has been an underperforming Dodger offense.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Finally hits first homer•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Activated from DL; starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Slated for Wednesday activation•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Headed to DL•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...