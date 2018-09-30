Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Goes deep Saturday

Puig went 2-for-5 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Puig returned to the lineup after being situated on the bench against a southpaw Friday, responding with his 23rd homer of the season. The 27-year-old put together another strong campaign with a .268/.329/.496 slash line to go along with his 23 long balls and 15 steals over 123 games.