Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Handed two-game suspension
Puig was suspended for two games and fined for his role in Tuesday's altercation with Nick Hundley, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Puig was ejected from the game in the seventh inning after taking a swing at Hundley. This initiated a little brawl between the clubs with Puig and Hundley both getting tossed, though Hundley won't be required to serve any sort of suspension. It remains to be seen whether Puig will appeal the suspension, so his availability for Friday's series opener in Seattle is up in the air. If he does choose to appeal, expect him to play Friday since it typically takes a little time for that process to be resolved.
