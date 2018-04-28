Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Has sore left hip

Puig was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Giants with left hip soreness, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.

Puig seemed to suffer the injury after crashing into the wall in the first inning. He appeared to be shaken up, though he stayed in the game to hit in the top of the second before leaving the game. It's not yet known how much time he'll need to miss.