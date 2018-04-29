Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Headed for X-rays on foot
Puig fouled a ball off his foot during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and will undergo an X-ray, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 27-year-old outfielder exited the game with left hip soreness, but Ken Gurnick of MLB.com notes that his hip is fine and it's actually his foot that the team wants to further evaluate. Consider Puig day-to-day until his test results are disclosed, and don't expect him to be in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's twin bill.
