Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Headed to DL
Puig (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Puig will need a stint on the 10-day DL before returning to action after suffering an ankle injury -- he ran into the outfield wall and fouled a ball off his foot during Saturday's matchup against the Giants. Brock Stewart will take his spot on the 25-man roster until Puig is ready to come off the disabled list.
