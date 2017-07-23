Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Heads to bench Sunday

Puig is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Puig is coming off a multi-hit game Saturday, and has made five consecutive starts in right field. He'll be held out of action for the series finale, however, giving way to Enrique Hernandez.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast