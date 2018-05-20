Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Heating up

Puig went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Nationals.

Puig provided some insurance for the Dodgers with his eighth inning home run, extending their lead to three runs. Though it was only his fourth home run of the season, all of them have come in the past week. Hits remain sporadic for him -- he has just six in his last 29 at-bats -- but he appears to making better contact at the plate and may be breaking out of his season-long slump.