Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Hits bench Wednesday

Puig is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Puig is hitless in his past three starts and is now hitting below the Mendoza line. He'll head to the bench for a night off as a result, being replaced in right field by Matt Kemp and allowing Joc Pederson to log a start in left.

