Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Hits three more homers

Puig went 3-for-6 with three homers and seven RBI in Saturday's 17-4 victory over the Cardinals.

Puig knocked a solo homer in the fourth, a three-run shot in the fifth and another three-run blast in the eighth. He now has an incredible five homers in two days after hitting two on Friday. The two games have brought the outfielder's home run total up from 16 to 21 while raising his season slugging percentage from .459 to .504.