Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers and doubles Tuesday

Puig went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Rangers.

Puig got the scoring started with a run-scoring double in the second inning, then added a two-run homer as part of a seven-run fourth inning. The 27-year-old has found his stroke at the plate in June -- in 10 games in the month, he's slashing .417/.432/.806 with three homers, five doubles and nine RBI.