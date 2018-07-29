Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers in return from DL

Puig went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Braves.

Making his return to the lineup from an oblique injury, Puig wasted no time in launching his 12th homer of the season. He now sports a .267/.327/.475 slash line through 77 games, numbers not far removed from his 2017 performance, and if he can stay healthy the 27-year-old is capable of a big finish to his campaign.