Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers, steals base in loss

Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rockies.

The homer was his 15th of the season while the steal was his ninth. Puig has missed time with ankle and oblique issues this season and thus he's on pace to fall well short of last season's career-high 28 homers. However, his rate-power stats have hardly budged and he's actually making more hard contact than ever before.