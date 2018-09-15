Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers twice in victory

Puig went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a single, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Puig managed to provide most of the run support for the Dodgers on Friday night, and they didn't need much offense behind the strong outing from starter Walker Buehler. Puig has now collected three hits in each of his last two starts, and he owns a .269 batting average with 18 home runs, 51 RBI and 15 steals on the season.