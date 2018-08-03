Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers twice

Puig went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Puig homered in fourth and seventh innings to bring his total to 14 on the season. He has had mixed results since returning from the disabled list on July 28, managing three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored in six starts. However, he's had two hitless performances and struck out six times in 19 at-bats.