Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Lands on DL

Puig (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Puig injured his oblique on a swing during Sunday night's tilt against the Angels. As expected, he'll require a stint on the disabled list, although it's unclear if he'll miss more than the minimum. In a corresponding move, Andrew Toles was recalled form Triple-A Oklahoma City.

