Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Launches 21st home run Saturday

Puig went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk Saturday against the Mets.

Puig hit his 21st bomb of the year to give the Dodgers the lead in the seventh inning. In five August contests, he's collected a pair of doubles along with homers in back-to-back games to raise his slugging percentage from .465 to .483.

