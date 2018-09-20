Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Makes impact off bench

Puig smacked a three-run home run in his lone at-bat in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

Puig was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game due in large part to his season-long struggles against southpaws (.216/.281/.384). The 27-year-old still made his mark off the bench with a three-run homer off of right-hander Scott Oberg, providing the deciding runs in a critical victory. Puig's .275/.335/.509 slash line makes him a strong asset even if he continues to be protected against lefties.

