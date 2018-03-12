Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Making solid contact

Puig is batting .320 (8-for-25) with three doubles and three RBI this spring.

Puig fell victim to the illness that made its way around the Dodgers' clubhouse earlier this spring, but he appears healthy as an ox since returning to the field Mar. 1. The 27-year-old finally put it all together last season with a .263 batting average, 28 home runs and 15 steals while serving as the club's starting right fielder for the entirety of the year. Puig enters the 2018 season in the same role, and even if his power regresses to the mean (career-high 19.4 percent HR/FB ratio last season), his placement in a prominent lineup should keep the polarizing outfielder standard league relevant.