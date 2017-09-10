Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Moves to bench Saturday

Puig is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With Puig out, the Dodgers will move Curtis Granderson to right field while Andre Ethier heads to left. Since the start of September, Puig has gone 7-for-28 (.250) over nine games and driven in four runs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast