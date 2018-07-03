Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Puig is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig will receive a day off after going 3-for-5 with four RBI and two doubles during Monday's victory. In his absence, Enrique Hernandez will get a start in the outfield and bat eighth.

