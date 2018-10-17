Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Puig is out of Wednesday's lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Brewers.

Enrique Hernandez will draw a start in right field as Puig retreats to the bench with southpaw Wade Miley pitching for Milwaukee. Across four games this postseason, Puig has gone 2-for-11 with a double and one walk.

