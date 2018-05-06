Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Now slated for Wednesday activation
Puig will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Rancho Cucamonga before being activated Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Puig's progress represents the first bit of good news in the injury world the Dodgers have heard in quite some time. He last saw the field April 28, but could return to action when first eligible. Puig should immediately slot back into right field, which would presumably push Matt Kemp back to left, leaving Alex Verdugo, Joc Pederson and Tim Locastro vying for that third outfield spot.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....