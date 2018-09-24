Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: On bench against lefty

Puig is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig has struggled against lefties this season, hitting just .209/.273/.372 through 143 plate appearances, so he'll head to the bench Monday with southpaw Robbie Ray starting for the opposition. Matt Kemp will pick up a start in right field in this one, hitting sixth.

