Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: On bench against southpaw

Puig is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Puig is hitting just .216/.281/.384 against southpaws this season -- compared to his .301/.360/.558 slash line against right-handers -- so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game with a lefty (Tyler Anderson) toeing the rubber for the Rockies. In his absence, Matt Kemp will pick up another start in right field and hit fifth.