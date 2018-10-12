Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of Friday's lineup

Puig is not in Friday's starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Since Puig has reverse splits, he will begin Friday's contest on the bench with southpaw Gio Gonzalez starting for Milwaukee. Matt Kemp will draw the assignment in right field and bat fifth in the lineup.

