Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of Game 1 lineup

Puig is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Puig will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, including a 2-for-3 showing with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's series finale in Miami. In his place, Cody Bellinger will get another start in the outfield while Max Muncy draws the assignment at first base.