Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup

Puig is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig will sit for the third time in the last four games, despite hitting a two-run home run during his lone start during the series against the Rockies. Matt Kemp will start in right field and bat cleanup for the Dodgers.

