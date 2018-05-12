Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Saturday

Puig is on the bench Saturday against the Reds.

Puig is hitting a mere .202/.252/.253 on the season. He's get to hit a home run, though he has at least stolen four bases. Matt Kemp will slide over to right field in his absence, with Joc Pederson in left and Enrique Hernandez in center.

