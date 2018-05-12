Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Saturday
Puig is on the bench Saturday against the Reds.
Puig is hitting a mere .202/.252/.253 on the season. He's get to hit a home run, though he has at least stolen four bases. Matt Kemp will slide over to right field in his absence, with Joc Pederson in left and Enrique Hernandez in center.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Activated from DL; starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Slated for Wednesday activation•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Headed to DL•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: X-rays come back clean•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Headed for X-rays on foot•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...