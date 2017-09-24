Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Sunday

Puig (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Puig tweaked his ankle on the final play of Saturday's game and will be withheld from the starting lineup a day later. The right fielder downplayed the injury Saturday evening, so it doesn't sound like it'll keep him out for long. He's a day-to-day case moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast