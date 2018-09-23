Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Sunday

Puig is on the bench Sunday against the Padres.

Despite being right-handed, Puig has sat against eight of the last nine lefties the Dodgers have faced. The right fielder has posted a 155 wRC+ against righties and a 73 wRC+ against lefties this season, so the platoon role makes sense. As usual, Matt Kemp starts in right field in Puig's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories