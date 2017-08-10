Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Thursday

Puig is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.

Puig retreats to the bench for the first time since July 28, going 10-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI during the last 10 contests. Enrique Hernandez will pick up a start in his stead, while batting sixth in the order for the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast