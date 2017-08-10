Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Thursday
Puig is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.
Puig retreats to the bench for the first time since July 28, going 10-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI during the last 10 contests. Enrique Hernandez will pick up a start in his stead, while batting sixth in the order for the series finale.
