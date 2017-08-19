Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of Saturday's lineup

Puig is out of Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Even with the DH at the Dodgers' disposal, Puig finds himself out of the mix against righty Michael Fulmer. Curtis Granderson will make his Dodgers debut in left field, while Chris Taylor starts in center field and Cody Bellinger patrols right field. Puig had started the last five games and is in the midst of a 6-for-37 (.162) skid at the plate. Even though he is out of the lineup in Granderson's first game, it sounds like Joc Pederson will be the one whose stock really suffers as a result of the new addition, so Puig should maintain a fairly regular presence in the lineup going forward.