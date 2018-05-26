Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of Saturday's lineup

Puig is out of Saturday's lineup against the Padres.

The Dodgers will go with Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp from left to right in the outfield against righty Jordan Lyles. Puig is hitting .275/.370/.675 with five home runs, one steal and 10 strikeouts in 40 at-bats since May 9.

