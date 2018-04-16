Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Records hit vs. Arizona
Puig went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Puig is off to a slow start in 2018, slashing .222/.283/.296 through his first 14 games of the regular season. He did manage to drive in a pair of runs during Sunday's game, which will hopefully get him going at the dish. The Dodgers will begin a three-game series with the Padres on Monday.
