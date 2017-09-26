Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Rejoins lineup

Puig is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Puig was held out of Monday's lineup as a disciplinary measure following a late arrival to the ballpark, but as indicated Monday, his punishment will be limited to the one game. Puig will start in right field and hit sixth in the Dodgers' batting order Tuesday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast