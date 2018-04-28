Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Returns to lineup Friday

Puig went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to San Francisco.

Puig was given the day off Wednesday (off day Thursday) after going hitless in his previous three contests. The slugger was able to get back in the hit column, adding his fourth steal of the season in the process. Puig was moved down to seventh in the order following his early-season struggles (.198/.255/.256), but his .246 BABIP indicates that he won't stay below the Mendoza Line for long. His batted ball metrics (43.5 Med% and 29.0 Hard%) aren't far off from his career norms, so the power should follow suit.