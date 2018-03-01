Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Returns to Thursday's lineup
Puig (illness) is back in the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Puig will be batting out of the cleanup spot and playing right field. The outfielder was forced to miss Wednesday's contest with a nasty cold that is working its way through the club's camp, eventually making more than eight Dodgers stay back instead of traveling with the team, but he appears to be ready to go for Thursday's outing.
