Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Returns with a bang

Puig went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

In his first game back from his two-game suspension, Puig hit a solo home run -- his 16th of the year -- in the second inning and later slashed an RBI single in the fifth. This was Puig's first multi-hit performance in his last 16 games and his first home run since Aug. 11. The outfielder is hitting .261/.320/.460 with 49 RBI, 49 runs and 14 stolen bases on the year.