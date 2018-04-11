Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Rides pine Wednesday

Puig is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.

Puig is off to a slow start to the season, batting just .209 through the first 10 games. He'll get a night off to get back on track, leaving an outfield alignment of Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp from left field to right for the evening.

