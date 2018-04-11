Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Rides pine Wednesday
Puig is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.
Puig is off to a slow start to the season, batting just .209 through the first 10 games. He'll get a night off to get back on track, leaving an outfield alignment of Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp from left field to right for the evening.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Expected to rest Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Could bat third to begin season•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Making solid contact•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Returns to Thursday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Day-to-day with illness•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...